As allies warn of more terrorist attacks, Biden vows retaliation for the Kabul bombing.

President Joe Biden addressed the Kabul airport explosions on a solemn Thursday night at the White House, vowing to complete the Afghanistian evacuation and avenge the blood of the US service members murdered in the attack.

ISIS-K, an Afghanistan-based affiliate of the terror group, claimed responsibility for the explosion, which killed 13 US servicemen and at least 60 Afghan civilians.

In his remarks, Biden added, “We will hunt you down and make you pay.”

However, the attacks may not be over yet. As the United States and its allies commence evacuations from Kabul, the US and its allies warn that more terrorist strikes are likely to occur as the August 31 deadline for leaving Afghanistan approaches.

General Kenneth McKenzie, Jr., of the United States Marine Corps, said Friday that the threat of more assaults before the evacuation is completed has grown.

“Obviously, the threat will intensify as we approach closer to leaving,” he told Sky News. “The narrative will always be that when we leave, certain groups like ISIS will try to say that they have drove out the United States or the United Kingdom.”

Late Thursday, the British and Australian governments both warned of a “high threat” of a “terrorist” assault.

In a statement, the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs said there is a “ongoing and very high threat of terrorist attack” in Afghanistan, and encouraged citizens to avoid going to the airport.

Similar advice was given by the British Foreign Office. “There is a persistent and significant threat of terrorist attack,” they warned in a statement, adding that “if you can safely leave Afghanistan by other means, you should do so immediately.”

After the evacuation of Kabul had resumed, these warnings were sent. People in Afghanistan are hurrying to get to airports as a combination of terror strikes, evacuation operations, and the Taliban’s tightening grip threatens their livelihood.

In the 24-hour period ending at 3 a.m. ET on Friday, about 12,500 people were flown out. According to CNBC, coalition forces have evacuated roughly 105,000 people in the last two weeks and about 110,600 individuals since the end of July.

Despite the horrible events unfolding and pressure from the world’s wealthiest nations, Biden maintains his decision not to extend the evacuation deadline.

“Terrorists will have no effect on us. They will not be able to derail our mission. On Thursday, Biden stated, “We will continue the evacuation.”

Biden bowed his head at the end of his speech. Brief News from Washington Newsday.