As Alisson claims Liverpool’s exit, James Milner fires a jab at Wilfried Zaha.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, who deputized at right-back against Crystal Palace on Saturday, has received a cheeky dig from James Milner.

The Reds beat their opponents 3-0 at Anfield, but the pre-match battle between Wilfred Zaha and James Milner was a talking point among fans.

Milner has stepped in for Alexander-Arnold on several occasions, including once against Palace, when the Reds defeated them 4-3 in January 2019.

Many consider Zaha to be one of the league’s most dangerous strikers, and Milner was asked how he found out he’d be facing the Ivory Coast international after the game.

After signing a new deal with Liverpool this summer, Alisson Becker has hinted at his long-term future with the club.

The Brazilian joined Liverpool from AS Roma in the summer of 2018 and has helped Jurgen Klopp’s team win the Champions League and Premier League in previous seasons.

The 28-year-old has revealed he is happy to stay at Anfield for the rest of his career after signing a new enhanced contract that ties his future to Liverpool until 2027.

However, the goalkeeper stated that if the possibility existed in the future, he would prefer to return to Internacional, where he began his professional career.

