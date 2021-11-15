As Alberto Aquilani admits Liverpool, Virgil van Dijk reacts to Jordan Pickford’s question.

On November 14, here are your Monday morning headlines.

Following a horrific tackle in the Merseyside derby, Virgil van Dijk’s 2020/21 season was sadly cut short.

Van Dijk suffered a cruciate ligament damage as a result of Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford’s horrific challenge, which kept him out for nine months.

The Liverpool defender was asked about missing the 2020 European Championships and seeing England’s Pickford reach the final while on international duty.

With his response, Van Dijk avoided getting sucked into an early verbal brawl.

Xabi Alonso’s replacement at the helm