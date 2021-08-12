As air travel takes off, JetBlue begins service between London and New York.

JetBlue’s fortunes are on the rise thanks to flights between New York and London.

The transatlantic service between the two cities began yesterday, according to reports, following a period of industry turbulence prompted by the Covid-19 outbreak.

JetBlue, based in New York, plans to use a long-range variant of the Airbus A321 jet to capitalize on daily flights on what has long been regarded as the world’s most lucrative air route, from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport to London Heathrow.

Mint, JetBlue’s low-cost business class product, features 24 enclosed, lie-flat rooms on each flight. According to the BBC, one-way tickets for the following few days will start at roughly $941 (£678). According to reports, a round-trip ticket in business class might cost around $1,660 (£1,197).

The company claimed that its business class prices would be cheaper than those charged by competitors. Economy tickets are expected to be reasonably priced as well. JetBlue, the sixth largest airline in the United States, is anticipated to begin offering flights from New York to London Gatwick, as well as from Boston to London, in the near future.

The transatlantic market is allegedly reopening effectively, however the US is still refusing to let most British travelers into the nation due of the pandemic. Anyone who enters is required to take a negative test. Earlier last month, the UK began accepting fully vaccinated US passengers.