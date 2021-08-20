As Afghans fight back, anti-Taliban resistance retakes multiple areas.

According to reports on Friday, Afghan resistance forces have reclaimed three areas in the country’s Baghlan region from the Taliban, as civilians fight back against the recent invasion.

In Baghlan province, anti-Taliban forces reportedly reclaimed control of the Banu, Pol-e-Hesar, and De Salah districts, killing or injuring over 60 Taliban fighters.

Before the August 31 deadline for US force withdrawal, the Taliban made quick gains across the country. Following the Taliban’s arrival into Kabul, chaotic images at Kabul airport drew widespread criticism of the Biden administration’s handling of the issue.

Local forces on the ground, on the other hand, appear to be fighting back against the Taliban.

On Friday, rumors of apparent fights between the Taliban and local resistance circulated on social media in the form of photos and videos.

On Friday, a Twitter account dedicated to the country’s Panjshir Province—which has been a stronghold of Taliban resistance—shared a Persian and English report on happenings in adjacent Baghlan Province.

“The #Taliban have been driven out of Pul-e-Hesar district, and battle is raging in Deh-e-Salah and Banu districts,” the account said at 8.40 a.m. ET.

“According to local accounts, the Taliban have been attacked from multiple directions and have sustained significant casualties,” they claimed.

According to multiple accounts, including a piece on the situation from Indian TV news channel Republic World, the Taliban were also driven out of the Banu and Deh-e-Salah districts.

On Friday, Tajuden Soroush, a senior correspondent for Iran International, a Persian television program located in London, tweeted about the happenings in Baghlan province, quoting former Afghan government officials.

BREAKING NEWS: Local resistance groups in Baghlan province have reclaimed Banu and Pol-e-Hesar districts from the Taliban, according to an ex-Afghan government official. They’re on their way to the Deh Salah district. A total of 60 Taliban fighters were killed or injured in the attack. pic.twitter.com/OX8CBUTcSO

August 20, 2021 — Tajuden Soroush (@TajudenSoroush)

“According to an ex-Afghan government official, local resistance groups in Baghlan province have recovered the Taliban-held districts of Banu and Pol-e-Hesar. They’re on their way to the Deh Salah district. At 8.53 a.m. ET, Soroush tweeted that about 60 Taliban fighters had been killed or injured.

“De Salah district also succumbed to local resistance forces,” he later added.

