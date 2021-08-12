As Afghanistan’s territory expands, the Taliban take control of Herat.

The Taliban have taken control of Herat, Afghanistan’s third largest city, following two weeks of warfare, according to the Associated Press.

According to latest estimates, the insurgent group has taken ten more province capitals in the last week and now controls more than 67 percent of the country’s territory.

The capture of Herat brings the group closer to Kabul, the country’s capital and largest city. According to the Associated Press, the Taliban now control nearly all of the country’s western area.

President Joe Biden ordered the evacuation of the remaining 3,000 American troops in the country in April, with the goal of completing the process by September 11. Biden said the following in response to the Taliban’s continuing conquest:

He stated, “Afghan leaders must come together.” “They have to fight for themselves, for their country.”

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.