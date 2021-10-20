As Afghanistan hosts the Taliban for talks, Russia is sending humanitarian aid to the country.

Russian authorities claimed they would soon deliver a shipment of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan during a meeting with senior Taliban and neighboring country leaders in Moscow on Wednesday, according to the Associated Press.

“Forging a really inclusive administration completely representing the interests of not only all ethnic groups but all political forces of the country,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, is vital to secure a stable peace in Afghanistan.

During his remarks, Lavrov made the announcement about humanitarian aid. He also urged the international community to assist in preventing a humanitarian crisis in the country following the withdrawal of US armed forces at the end of August.

A meeting involving diplomats from Russia, China, and Pakistan was held earlier this week before the negotiations on Wednesday. Although the United States is a member of the “extended troika” on Afghanistan, no American diplomats were present at the meeting.

Russia demonstrated its international clout and good links with the Taliban by hosting the discussions. Russia is said to have worked hard to create those relations with the Taliban, a group labeled as a terrorist organization by the Kremlin in 2003.

The Taliban has never been removed off Russia’s terror list. Contact with groups on the list is punishable under Russian law, but when questioned about the inconsistency, Russia’s Foreign Ministry insisted that exchanges with the Taliban are necessary.

Unlike many other countries, Russia’s embassy in Kabul has not been evacuated, and its ambassador has maintained frequent contact with the Taliban since the Taliban gained control of the Afghan capital in August.

Lavrov praised the Taliban for their efforts to stabilize the country’s military-political situation and secure the proper functioning of state institutions.

“We are satisfied with the level of practical contact with Afghan authorities,” Lavrov said in his opening remarks at the conference, “which allows us to effectively secure the security of Russian residents in Afghanistan and the unhindered operation of our embassy in Kabul.”

Simultaneously, he highlighted the necessity of upholding human rights and developing well-balanced social programs, noting that he had discussed these concerns with the Taliban team prior to the negotiations.

