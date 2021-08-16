As Afghanistan falls, Candace Owens claims Joe Biden is hiding like a little b****.

Candace Owens, a conservative political analyst, has blasted Joe Biden’s handling of the Afghan issue, accusing him of hiding “like a little b****.”

Since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, on Sunday, Biden’s decision to reduce US military activities in the country has been criticized.

Former President Donald Trump’s administration was the first to make the choice to leave Afghanistan. The pullout, on the other hand, was started by Biden.

“Right now, Donald Trump is acting like the President of the United States, while Joe Biden is hiding like a little b***, waiting for his Beijing handlers to tell him what to do,” Owens tweeted late Sunday.

The 32-year-old has been a loud opponent of Biden’s administration and is a staunch admirer of Donald Trump.

Right now, Donald Trump is acting like the President of the United States, while @JoeBiden is hiding like a little bitch and waiting for orders from his Beijing handlers. https://t.co/DFZ3Umquxy

August 15, 2021 — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO)

Biden defended his decision to evacuate 2,500 troops from Afghanistan, blaming the Trump administration for reaching a deal with the Taliban that put them in the “strongest position militarily since 2001” while he was still in office.

“An additional year, or five years, of US military presence would have made no difference if the Afghan military cannot or will not hold its own country,” Biden said in a statement released by the White House on Saturday. “I could not support an endless American presence in the middle of another country’s civil war.”

“When I became President, I had to decide whether to stick to the deal, with a short extension to get our personnel and allies out safely, or to scale up our involvement and send more American troops to fight in another country’s civil war.”

Trump quickly retaliated, accusing Biden of failing to carry out his plan, which he claimed “protected our people and our property” and “ensured the Taliban would never dream of capturing our Embassy or providing a basis for fresh assaults against Americans,” without elaborating.

“When the Taliban rises, it will be a disgrace. This is a condensed version of the information.