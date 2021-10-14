As absent midfielders cause anxiety, four things have been noticed at Liverpool training.

When Liverpool travels to Watford on Saturday, they will look to keep their unbeaten start to the season going.

In all competitions, the Reds have gone 19 games without losing, with 10 of those coming this season before the international break.

On Thursday afternoon, Jurgen Klopp put his players through their paces at Kirkby ahead of the weekend match.

What, on the other hand, could be gathered from the meeting?

Thiago Alcantara was absent from the team workout at the AXA Training Centre once again.

Since suffering a calf injury in a 3-0 win against Crystal Palace four weeks ago, the Spaniard has not been seen.

Thiago will not be ready to return to play until he returns to full training, according to Klopp, who announced earlier this week.

On Saturday, the Reds are likely to be without the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich midfielder once more.

Thiago was not the only Liverpool midfielder who did not attend the training session.

While Harvey Elliott continues to recover from a serious ankle injury, Curtis Jones has not been seen on the practice field.

Jones missed England’s under-21s’ 2-2 draw in Slovenia last week due to a muscular injury, but he was fit enough to come off the bench and assist the game’s winner in Andorra on Monday.

The Reds can ill afford another player missing from the engine room with Thiago sidelined and Fabinho in jeopardy.

Fabinho, of course, is a doubt after playing for Brazil against Uruguay in the early hours of Friday morning. He and Alisson Becker are in a race to get back to England in time.

Caoimhin Kelleher, who just returned from Republic of Ireland national team action, is on standby to replace Alisson in goal.

Adrian, another probable replacement, was also present at the meeting.

Marcelo Pitaluga was back among the regular first-team squad members, so there was at least one Brazilian goalie on display.

The return of some players who had appeared in recent internationals will have been the most welcome sight for Klopp.

The return of some players who had appeared in recent internationals will have been the most welcome sight for Klopp.

Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Jordan Henderson, Takumi Minamino, Neco Williams, Naby Keita, Sadio Mane, Mohamed