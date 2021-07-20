As a ‘woman’s reflection’ moves in the bathroom mirror, a bottomless intruder is discovered.

Before executing a sex act, a father of three broke into the home of two unsuspecting women.

Michael Shaw was crouched in the bathroom with his pants pulled down to his knees and his genitals exposed when the women awoke in the early hours of the morning.

The shocking revelation was revealed when one of the victims mistakenly believed she could see her own reflection in the dim light, only to have the figure in the mirror move.

Shaw, 30, of Railway Path, Ormskirk, is thought to have stayed in the property for roughly 20 minutes before being discovered and then performed a sex act on himself after being kicked out.

Keith Sutton, prosecuting, told Preston Crown Court that the unsettling incident occurred in February.

Shaw, he claimed, climbed in through a bathroom window.

“At 1.20 a.m., the two females in the property were in bed,” Mr Sutton added.

“One was up, watching a movie, and the other was fast asleep.

“When one of them got up to use the restroom, she realized she could hear something on the roof or someplace else in the home.

“She went up to the landing and heard something, so she roused the other female downstairs.

“The first woman noticed a reflection in the bathroom mirror on the other side of the door.

“In the restroom, she noticed a reflection of something.

“She wasn’t sure what it was at first, but then she noticed that the reflection was shifting, like if someone was kneeling down.

“The second complainant returned, there was a brief discussion about what had happened, and then the first female entered the bathroom and looked behind the closed door.

“She let out a scream, which the second complainant described as frantic, and she took a step back.

“In the bathroom, the defendant was wearing his pants down to his knees.

“The second complainant yelled at him, asking what he was up to and how he’d gotten in.”

Shaw apologized and picked up his shoes, which he had taken off when he first entered the house.

He then sat down, pretending to use the restroom, but was warned not to. “The summary has come to an end.”