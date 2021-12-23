As a woman improves her guesthouses, a 17-year-old mother and her infant are rescued from the streets.

A 17-year-old first-time mother and her newborn baby are just two of the many people this year who have been saved from spending Christmas on the streets.

The Captain’s Quarters and the Andorra, both owned by Barbara Godfrey and located on Bath Street in Southport, have extended assistance to persons in need.

Barbara was called by Sefton Council in October and asked if she could lodge a young family; this swiftly developed into her full both of her guesthouses in less than a month.

It’s easy to mistake the Captain’s Quarters guesthouse for a family home.

On a frigid December day, you go through the front door and are greeted by a rush of heat while cheerful youngsters play and watch cartoons.

Barbara, the owner of the guesthouse, said she is pleased to have transformed her former tourism business into a safe haven for people going through difficult times.

“To be honest, it’s been great,” she told The Washington Newsday. I didn’t go seeking for it. I never saw myself doing something like that.

“I’ve had the occasional individual that the council has requested me to house, so I’ve been on their books,” she says. “However, when the first family walked through the door, then the second, and then the third, I decided to open up my home as if it were to family.”

“They just became family to me, and I began to treat them as such, to the point where I’m delighted to see them depart, but I don’t want to see them go because they’re important to me.” They’ve all gotten on my nerves.” Sasha, a 17-year-old mother, was taken in by Barbara last month after the birth of her baby, Leo.

Sasha, who has a two-month-old son, was having trouble settling in with her partner, Neo, 18.

“We discovered out I was pregnant at the beginning of the year, and we ended up having quite a few complications,” the 17-year-old mother explained.

“About a month and a half ago, the council put us up here.”

“Barbara has been fantastic and a force to be reckoned with.”

