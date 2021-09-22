As a warning to parents, the area where children play is covered in human excrement.

Following a sewage leak, residents are being advised to avoid a recreational area frequented by children.

Human excrement and unclean water coated the terrain near the Parklands BMX track in Ellesmere Port, as well as parts of the jumps themselves.

According to The Washington Newsday, one local resident described the odor as “foul” and said she had contacted the city council because she was concerned about children playing in the area.

“I was standing next to a torrent of sewage rushing through a kid’s recreational area,” she explained.

“The leak was halted, but the area was not cleaned up. All of the human waste, as well as who knows what else, has been dumped on the grass.

“I saw youngsters playing there around 5 p.m. yesterday (September 20) and there are no signs that the area is contaminated.”

“It still stinks there,” she stated, adding that she went for a walk in the neighborhood this morning.

The local government has advised residents to avoid the area while the cleanup is underway, and United Utilities has blamed the leak on a number of things flushed down the toilet that produced a clog.

“United Utilities is responsible for the drain repairs and was onsite yesterday,” a representative for Cheshire West and Chester Council told The Washington Newsday.

“An estimate for when the repairs will be completed has yet to be submitted to the Council. “Residents are advised to avoid the area.”

“Our engineers are cleaning up after removing an obstruction from a sewer that caused it to overflow at Parklands in Ellesmere Port,” a representative for United Utilities said. The BMX track has also been cleansed and cleaned.

“A build-up of stuff that should not be flushed down the toilet produced the clog.

“Every year, sewage flooding causes havoc in the sewers, affecting thousands of homes and gardens. This is caused by people flushing wet wipes, cotton wool, nappies, cotton buds, and other objects that clump together and wreak mayhem in the sewers.

“Thinking before flushing is critical.”