As a Virgil van Dijk clue surfaces, five items have been noticed at Liverpool training.

Liverpool’s pre-season training camp is still on in Austria.

The Reds are in the second week of their pre-season camp, where they are working on improving their fitness levels in preparation for the new Premier League season.

Jurgen Klopp’s side has already played three friendly, the most recent of which was a 1-0 win over Mainz in their first full 90-minute match.

Klopp has been putting his players through their paces ahead of the encounter against Hertha Berlin on Thursday night.

The latest images from Liverpool’s most recent training session have been released, and we’ve compiled a list of what we found.

As preseason training progresses, more players are progressively returning from their vacations.

Andy Robertson re-joined the squad earlier this week, however owing to his recent return, he was unable to participate in the Mainz friendly.

The left-back was back in training with the rest of the squad after taking part in the lactate test and meeting his early pre-season criteria.

For Kopites, this is a welcoming sight.

Fans with keen eyes may have noticed Ibrahima Konate wearing new shoes in recent photos of the defender.

Konate formerly wore Nike footwear, but recent photos appear to reveal that the centre-back has switched to Adidas.

Thiago Alcantara, a new Liverpool teammate, switched from Nike to Adidas in March.

Diogo Jota, another familiar figure, was spotted in training with the rest of the group.

Jota, like Robertson, was given an extended sabbatical for his participation in the European Championships, and he returned from his vacation earlier this week.

The Portugal international started on the bench against Mainz as a precaution after not being able to practise with the rest of the squad.

Jota joined the rest of the squad a few days later and will be trying to play in this week’s match against Hertha Berlin.

Jurgen Klopp and his glasses, or lack thereof, are the subject of a light-hearted segment.

The Reds’ coach startled fans by not wearing his signature specs at the start of preseason.

But when the games came along, Klopp’s spectacles were back on, and we assumed the worst. “The summary has come to an end.”