As a UN Special Envoy, Angelina Jolie travels to Burkina Faso.

Angelina Jolie traveled to Burkina Faso to express sympathy with those who, despite their own insecurity, continue to welcome the displaced, and stated the world is not doing enough to help.

While fighting a five-year Islamic insurgency linked to al-Qaeda and the Islamic State that has murdered thousands and displaced over one million people, Burkina Faso is also harboring over 22,000 refugees, the most of whom are Malian.

“The truth is that we are not doing half of what we could and should be doing… to enable refugees to return home, or to support host nations like Burkina Faso, which has been struggling for years with a fraction of the humanitarian aid required to give basic support and protection,” Jolie stated.

Jolie observed World Refugee Day on Sunday in Burkina Faso’s Goudoubo refugee camp in the Sahel, where she ended a two-day tour as Special Envoy to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

She met with Malian refugees at the camp as well as internally displaced persons from the country’s hard-hit Center-North and Sahel regions.

Malians began fleeing to Burkina Faso in 2012, after their lives were turned upside down by an Islamic insurrection, which required a French-led military intervention to retake control of several key cities.

The war has since moved across the border into Burkina Faso, resulting in the world’s fastest-growing refugee crisis.

Burkina Faso saw its bloodiest attack in years last month, when gunmen killed at least 132 villagers in Solhan village, Yagha province, in the Sahel, displacing others.

The UN’s ability to respond to displaced individuals within the country as well as the refugees it is sheltering is being strained by the growing attacks.

“Funding levels for the response are dangerously inadequate, and with the increasing number of people forced to evacuate… the gap is widening,” UNHCR representative Abdouraouf Gnon-Konde told reporters in Burkina Faso.

The attacks are further increasing challenges for refugees seeking safety in the country.

“We insisted on staying (in Burkina Faso), yet we are afraid of staying. We’re afraid,” said Fadimata Mohamed Ali Wallet, a Malian refugee residing in the United States. (This is a brief piece.)