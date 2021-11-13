As a troubling new trend emerges, a rescue center issues a warning against ‘unwanted pets.’

Due to the ‘lockdown pet crisis,’ rescue centers are at ‘maximum capacity,’ with a strong demand for services.

Covid-

19 lockdowns meant more time at home, which led to more families purchasing dogs and pups; but, as life returns to normal, what happens to these creatures?

Unfortunately, rescue centers all around Merseyside are reporting a significant increase in abandoned pets, which has become a “concerning trend.”

Freshfields Animal Rescue, which has a location on East Lane, says there is a greater demand for their services now than ever.

Merseyside Dogs Home had previously announced the closing of its Halewood location owing to a need to ‘change and adapt.’

According to a representative for The Washington Newsday, “The epidemic, like many other organizations, has forced us to shift and adapt.

“The times are good for dogs; demand is high for dogs, and ownership is on the rise; with fewer dogs abandoned, there is no longer a need for a high-volume rescue center; as a result, we have adjusted and changed the way we operate.”

Freshfields, on the other hand, claims to have noticed a significant increase in the number of unwanted pets, which has become a worrying trend across the country.

Freshfields’ chair of the board of trustees, Jane Young, stated that the organization continues to provide an important service to the ‘ever-increasing’ number of abandoned, neglected, and unwanted animals on a daily basis.

She continued, ” “For all of us, the last 18 months have been extremely tough and difficult. The Covid-19 epidemic has altered our lives in ways we never anticipated.

“Our Ince Blundell, Merseyside, and Caernarfon, North Wales, rescue centers are both at capacity.

“We at Freshfields can see that, far from ‘fewer dogs are being abandoned,’ the need for our services is today, more than ever, at an all-time high.

“Regrettably, we are witnessing the consequences of confining pets. A disturbing trend is emerging, since continual changes in circumstances and a lack of socialization mean that many of them are now arriving at our doors.

“To meet the demand,” the summary concludes.”