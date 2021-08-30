As a tower block burns, firefighters try to locate residents.

Residents were evacuated as more than 100 firefighters battled a fire that consumed a high-rise block of flats in Milan.

The fire started on an upper floor of the Torre dei Moro, a 20-story building on the city’s southern borders, and quickly spread to the lower floors, damaging the façade and hurling flaming rubble to the ground.

There were no reports of injuries or deaths, according to Mayor Giuseppe Sala, but firefighters were kicking down doors one by one to ensure there were no victims. Around 70 households live on the block.

“We are confident that there was enough time to get out, but we won’t know for sure until the controls are completed,” Mr Sala said, adding that roughly 20 people were evacuated safely.

According to the mayor, some firefighters were burned while attempting to put out the fire.

“As always, they are doing outstanding work,” he remarked.

The 200-foot-tall structure, which was constructed as part of a regeneration project in 2012, was designed to resemble a ship’s keel and included an aluminum sail on its roof, which caught fire and collapsed to the street in pieces.

The reinforced concrete building emitted a massive plume of black smoke that could be seen for miles.

After a dozen fire trucks and ambulances came to the call, flames continued to blaze inside for nearly three hours.

When firefighters arrived, the blaze was still small, and they were able to evacuate residents out, according to the Corriere della Sera newspaper.

However, the flames spread quickly from the 15th level, where the fire appears to have started, engulfing the front of the building within an hour.

Unidentified residents told Corriere that the panels on the façade were supposed to be fire-resistant.

Authorities reported last night that the fire had nearly completely burned major areas of the building, and that police and firefighters had drawn up a barrier to keep people away.