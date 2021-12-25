As a TikTok star performs a strange circus act, the audience watches in ‘horror.’

Audience members reacted ‘in horror’ to a circus performer’s odd act, according to a circus performer from Liverpool.

After beginning out as a showgirl, Chloe Walsh from Netherley has worked as a self-employed circus performer for the past seven years.

The 31-year-act old’s is known as ‘hair hanging,’ in which she is suspended from ropes by her hair and glides through the air, much to the delight of her audience.

“I was working as a professional dancer until I signed a contract to work in a German Christmas circus in 2014, and I’ve been with the circus ever since!” she told The Washington Newsday.

Because I’m self-employed, I normally change shows once a year when the [circus]season concludes.”

She explained what prompted her to engage in the odd behavior.