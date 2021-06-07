As a thank you for their campaign work, schoolchildren receive a Marcus Rashford mural.

Marcus Rashford was picked as the subject of a mural painted on the side of a school by students who wished to honor him for his lobbying efforts.

Artist Josh Colwell of MurWalls, a firm that creates football-themed street art, sprayed the artwork – based on a photo by Paul Cooper – on the side of Gainsborough Primary School in West Ham, east London, on Monday.

It was given to the school by a recruitment organization that works with the students, and teachers asked the students what they wanted the painting to convey.

“It was a majority that came back and said that they want to do a thank you message to Marcus Rashford for all the effort that he’s done supporting the food banks and the meal tickets and everything throughout Covid,” Marc Silver, CEO of MurWalls, told the PA news agency.

Last year, Rashford’s campaigning resulted in the government doing a U-turn, allowing eligible youngsters to continue to receive free school meals during the holidays.

Despite having no ties to the area, the Manchester United and England forward was chosen by the kids.

“People just appreciate him as a person,” Mr Silver said, “because he stood up to the government, stood up for what he believes in, and helped support and alter people’s lives across the country.”

It’s just the latest in a growing number of murals across the country, many of which honor local football teams.

MurWalls recently created works honoring Liverpool heroes like as Ian St John and Ray Clemence, among others.

Mr Silver said, “It’s definitely a growing trend, and we have to credit guys like Banksy for putting street art on the map.”

“It’s been around for a long time — cavemen used to do it – but it was always done illegally.

“There are some incredibly creative people out there who simply want to express themselves, and now they have the ability to do so while being compensated.”