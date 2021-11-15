As a terror suspect is apprehended, the pub is closed down with patrons inside.

As counter-terror police detained a suspect in connection with yesterday’s incident outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital, a bar was closed down with patrons inside.

When a cab pulled up outside the Crown Street hospital shortly before 11 a.m. and exploded, the city was stunned.

A passenger, suspected of being a terrorist in possession of an explosive device, was murdered instantaneously, while driver David Perry escaped the vehicle seconds after the incident and is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Armed officers from the Counter-Terrorism Police North West raided residences in Sutcliffe Street, Kensi in the hours that followed.