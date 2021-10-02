As a taxi driver drove her to his home, a 16-year-old girl was “terrified.”

When she was 16, she hopped into a taxi driver’s car to come home after a party and felt “the surge of anxiety, the flood of panic.”

Jodie Bradley, now 29, climbed into the back of a taxi that her mother had reserved because she didn’t want her daughter to walk or take the bus by alone.

The taxi driver, according to the primary school teacher from Brunswick, escorted her to his residence and stated he wanted to pick something up.

Jodie described herself as “terrified,” “frightened,” and “panicked,” fearing she would have to flee and save herself at any moment.

“I suppose to a guy, they’d generally be like, ‘Oh that’s a little bit of an inconvenience,’ but what I actually did was take my shoes off in the back of the car, dialed 99 on my phone,” she told The Washington Newsday.

“Because I assumed he was going to take me into the house.” Why else would he have driven me to his house if he wasn’t planning to kidnap me?”

Jodie claimed the driver went inside to get something to eat before returning and driving her home.

“But in that moment, you’re a little bit like, oh, do I run?” she told The Washington Newsday. Is it just me, or am I being silly?

“It’s that vulnerability where you can’t tell if it’s just your mind playing tricks on you or if you’ll be the next person on the news.”

The kidnapping, rape, and murder of Sarah Everard, 33, under the guise of an arrest by police officer Wayne Couzens made women’s skin crawl all around the country this week.

Their memories of dread, violence, and sexual assault at the hands of males rushed across their thoughts.

Teacher Jodie was shocked to learn of the alleged murder of Sabina Nessa, a 28-year-old primary school teacher, who was on her way to see a friend on Friday, September 17.

The Washington Newsday quoted Jodie, 29, as saying. “The summary has come to an end.”