As a swan attacks him in the lake, a man yells, “It’s trying to bite my a***!”

A brave fisherman was attacked by a swan in a Merseyside park for attempting to save one of its own, as seen on video.

The event occurred around 8 a.m. this morning in Taylor Park, St Helens, near the lake.

Gary Lord, 64, of Rainhill, said he was out walking when he spotted a crowd forming and a man in his late teens or early twenties struggling to rescue a swan entangled in a line.

Chemical leaks, road closures, and evacuations resulted from routine maintenance at Co-op.

The ECHO obtained video evidence of an unknown guy in waders attempting to free the bird, while a larger swan swims towards him, flails its wings, and bites him.

The man can be heard informing the public that “it’s trying to bite my a***” and that it’s “not the hook, just the line wrapped around it.”

Later footage shows the swan being released and swimming away.

Gary characterized the sight of the birds guarding one another as “a bit of an Attenborough moment,” and praised the young fisherman who attempted to liberate the swan as “courageous.”

According to Gary, who spoke to the ECHO, “It had been such a lovely morning. I was walking through Taylor Park when I noticed a swan assaulting an angler who had become snagged in a line.

“Three or four fisherman had set up shop, and one of them was wading into the water. He ventured out and attempted to free the swan, but was attacked.

“It was a brown swan, and its parents were agitated because this man was attempting to untie it.

“When I first saw it, I wondered what was going on. It had an Attenborough feel to it.

“It continued to attack him, swinging its wings and biting him, but he held steady and performed admirably. I thought it was brave of the man, and it was wonderful to see those two parents protecting their children.”

Other individuals on the embankment stopped to ask what was going on, and one even called the RSPCA for help, according to Gary.

Later footage is shown. The summary comes to a close.