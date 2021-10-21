As a suspected gas leak shatters buildings, a massive explosion is captured on camera.

Three people were killed and at least 30 others were injured in a gas explosion that rocked a provincial capital in northeastern China early Thursday, according to rescuers.

At 8:19 a.m. local time, a ground-floor restaurant in Shenyang, Liaoning, blew up, releasing a shock wave that broke windows and injured neighboring vehicles and structures, according to a car dashcam. The footage showed glass and concrete pelting automobiles and pedestrians, as well as a big cloud of smoke and dust rising from the scene.

According to a notice from the Heping district government’s publicity department, the blast occurred at the intersection of Taiyuan South Street and South 7th Road as a result of a suspected gas leak. It stated that the exact reason of the occurrence was still being researched.

The blast’s location, a BBQ restaurant at 222 Taiyuan South Street, was later confirmed by the Liaoning provincial fire department via a statement on Weibo, China’s main social media platform.

The three-story structure is a mixed-use complex with companies on the ground floor and apartments on the upper floors. Supermarkets, hotels, and a gym are among the businesses operating nearby, according to Baidu Maps, China’s Google counterpart.

A bus that was passing in front of the restaurant at the time of the incident was severely damaged, according to CCTV, which showed the dashcam video as well as photographs of the aftermath. CCTV footage and photographs show the vehicle with missing glass panes and a twisted metal frame.

At least 25 fire engines and 110 firefighters were dispatched to the scene of the explosion, which caused severe damage within the blast radius, according to rescuers. Residents were reportedly evacuated as officials fenced off the area and turned off the water and power to neighbouring homes as a precaution.

However, the country’s official Xinhua News Agency stated that more than 15,000 families were left without power after the explosion due to broken wires. Emergency repairs were being carried out by technicians from Shenyang’s state-owned power utility, according to the news service.

According to CCTV, the gas supply to the restaurant where the explosion happened was just restored the morning of the incident. It was brought to a halt late on Wednesday. This is a condensed version of the information.