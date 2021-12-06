As a storm lingers over the state, Hawaii is at risk of “catastrophic flooding” and landslides.

The National Weather Service said on Monday that Hawaii is at risk of major flooding, with some islands receiving up to 15 inches of rain.

A “kona low,” a type of seasonal cyclone in the Hawaiian Islands, is expected to remain just west of Kauai until Wednesday, according to the NWS. Even as the storm exits into the Pacific, residual rain showers will travel throughout Hawaii, posing major safety threats to inhabitants, according to the NWS.

According to local media, meteorologist Christopher Brenchley said, “Anytime we’re looking at those types of rain totals, there’s the risk of getting catastrophic repercussions.” “We definitely want people to be aware of that because it’s greater than what you’d get with our regular flash flooding situations.” The most serious warning is that excessive rainfall might result in “catastrophic flooding.” According to local media, the storm has already flooded some residential areas, with roadways flooded throughout the morning. Debris and fallen trees have also been reported as contributing to the roadblocks in Maui. In Oahu, temporary shelters have also been set up in anticipation of even worse gusts and rain.

Other services have already been hampered by flooding and severe rain. According to a local ABC affiliate, KITV4, Kahului Airport faced a lot of delays on Sunday due to a power outage. After activating emergency generators, emergency crews were able to restore power to the airport.

There was also the chance of landslides in some regions with higher topography, however none were confirmed to have occurred.

A blizzard warning, which was issued over the weekend for various parts of Hawaii, including the Big Island, is still in effect. A snowfall coated the summit of Mauna Loa over the weekend, forcing the facility to close for a time.