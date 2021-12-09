As a significant deal ‘agreed,’ Karim Adeyemi to Liverpool has a new twist.

Karim Adeyemi, Germany’s youngest ever goalscorer, is the next big thing to come out of RB Salzburg, and it won’t be long before he’s playing for one of Europe’s elite clubs.

Adeyemi is tearing up the Austrian Bundesliga at the age of 19, and given what Erling Haaland went on to achieve after leaving Salzburg, it’s no surprise that teams are clamoring for his signature now, before he’s worth £100 million.

Transfermarkt values him at £18 million, so landing him now would be a significant coup, and Liverpool is just one of the many clubs interested in signing him once he decides to leave Salzburg.

It’s fantastic to be wanted, but the 19-year-main old’s emphasis is on the club that now pays his money, so there’s no outside interest for the time being.

“I take it easy on myself.” In October, he told Sky Austria, “I feel honoured [by the links], but nothing more.”

“I’m concentrating here in Salzburg.” We get along swimmingly. It performs admirably.

“First and foremost, I want to advance with Salzburg. Then we’ll investigate further.” In the winter transfer window, RB Salzburg has a history of selling their talents.

Dayot Upamecano of RB Leipzig was the winner in 2017.

On the same day that Takumi Minamino joined Liverpool in 2020, Erling Haaland transferred to Borussia Dortmund.

Dominik Szoboszlai also relocated to Leipzig in January.

Salzburg has previously declared that Adeyemi will remain at the club until the end of 2022.

“Karim will undoubtedly end the season with us,” says the coach. In October, Sporting Director Christoph Freund said Sky Sports Austria, “I don’t know what could happen if Karim doesn’t finish the season with us.”

You can only keep young rising talent for so long before bigger clubs come knocking.

RB Salzburg is well aware of its position in the football food chain and has always stated that they will never obstruct a player’s growth.

The same can be said about Adeyemi, who will join the team next summer, according to the club.