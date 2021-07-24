As a shooter opens fire on a ‘close-knit’ street, elderly neighbors are forced to flee.

Residents on a Wirral neighborhood described how a house was attacked with a chainsaw and a shooter opened fire on a ‘close-knit’ residential street in Birkenhead.

The terrible occurrence occurred in the evening of Monday, July 19 on Hartington Avenue in Birkenhead, leaving residents stranded indoors on one of the hottest days of the year as police drew up a cordon and forensics searched the area.

Merseyside Police issued a public call for information following the incident, which resulted in no casualties.

READ MORE: An American settles in Birkenhead and is mocked for a’mistake’

The residence was believed to have been targeted, with reports of numerous offenders unsuccessfully attempting to break through the door before shots were fired, and it is believed they fled the area in a BMW.

One neighboring resident, who has lived on the street for 15 years, said she heard the sound of a chainsaw and went outside to investigate, thinking “someone was doing their hedges,” before hearing gunshots.

“There have been problems from one property for a good few years now,” said the resident, who did not want to be identified. “On Saturday, windows were put in, and then on Monday, it was in the evening when I heard a chainsaw.”

“I was thinking someone was trimming their bushes when I heard a ‘pop pop’ and everyone bolted.

“Kids like to play on this street, and they could have been out while all of this was going on because it was such a hot evening.

“The next thing I knew, there were a slew of cops in the street and a cordon had been up.

“We were informed we couldn’t leave the street and couldn’t walk into our backyards.

“When my husband went to retrieve something from the car, he was urged to return.

“The next day, if we wanted to leave the street to go anyplace, we had to sign in and out, and then forensics arrived.

“This neighborhood has a lot of older people and families; it’s normally nice and has a good sense of community, but there’s one rotten apple.”

“The summary comes to an end.”