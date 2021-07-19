As a search expedition is underway, there are fears that an 11-year-old child has fallen into a river.

The River Weaver between Runcorn and Frodsham is being searched after allegations that an 11-year-old kid may have fallen into the water.

There are police, fire, and medical personnel on the site, as well as a helicopter and a dog team.

Although some vehicles parked at companies in the area have been allowed to depart, the A56 Sutton Causeway to Chester Road and swing bridge are closed to traffic.

At around 3.50 p.m. today, emergency services were summoned to the location, according to a spokesman for Cheshire Police.

“Emergency services are currently responding to an incident in Sutton Weaver,” he stated.

“Police received reports that an 11-year-old kid had fallen into the River Weaver near Frodsham at around 3.50 p.m. today.

“At this time, police, firefighters, and an ambulance are on the scene, and searches are ongoing.

“The A56 in both directions is temporarily closed, and drivers are urged to avoid the area.

Anyone with information on the incident is requested to call Cheshire police on 101 and provide the incident number IML 1041072.

“As soon as more information becomes available, we will disseminate it.”