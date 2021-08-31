As a road rage motorist ‘grabs hold of the carer’s car door handle,’ a disabled girl bursts out laughing.

On Thursday, Rachel Wilson, a complex needs support worker, was driving down East Prescot Road in Page Moss with a colleague and a 14-year-old girl she looks after in the back seat.

Rachel, 41, said she was driving to Southport in a black Mercedes Transporter when she checked her mirrors and looked behind her before pulling into the center lane.

She alleges she heard a motorist blasting his horn behind her shortly after, claiming she had “cut him up” by moving in front of him.

When Rachel changed lanes, she alleges the driver was “nowhere to be seen” and came from “behind a bus.”

Merseyside Police stated it had received reports of a ‘road rage’ incident in which both sides allegedly threatened each other.

“I was pulling into the middle lane from the right lane and I looked over my shoulder, as I always do rather than simply in my mirrors,” Rachel told The Washington Newsday.

“As I approached the center lane, I heard a beeping and assumed it wasn’t directed at us because it didn’t seem close, but suddenly someone on my passenger side starts hammering on my window.

“I didn’t do anything wrong.” I always look before I move, and the next thing I know, he’s pushing on my passenger door, trying to open it.

“I stayed in the center lane and he passed me, so I simply ignored him.” When I have a crippled little kid in the back, I’m not going to get into a fight.”

Rachel alleges the motorbike rider then proceeded to “whizz” past her before coming to a stop in front of the car, forcing her to slam on her brakes to avoid colliding with him.

Rachel claimed that owing to the heavy traffic in the area, she was unable to drive away from the man.

However, the incident did not. “The summary has come to an end.”