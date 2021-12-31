As a result of’so many’ staff isolating, the pub has canceled its New Year’s Eve festivities.

A bar in the Wirral has been forced to cancel its New Year’s Eve celebrations.

The Bromborough, in Wirral town’s Bromborough Village Road, posted on Facebook that it would be shutting temporarily owing to staffing issues.

“It is with a heavy heart that we must confirm The Bromborough will be closing its doors for the next few of days,” read a message on the pub’s Facebook page.

Father of an Irish mafia with a penchant for hamburgers and hand grenades

“Trading safely and ensuring the safety of our crew and guests is our top priority. With so many [of our]team members isolating, we’ve reached a point where we can no longer keep our Pub Safe promises to you.” Customers were invited to a New Year’s Eve party at the bar via social media earlier this week, but the event will not take place.

“While we continue to support the government’s test and trace policy, we have unfortunately had to close,” the statement continued.

“Please keep an eye out for more information; we will reopen as soon as we are able to do so securely.” Best wishes for the New Year, and please accept my apologies for any inconvenience this has caused.” Many patrons backed the pub’s choice.

“Respect to you all [for]making a difficult choice I’m sure,” one individual remarked in response to The Bromborough’s article. “Be safe, and thank you for your concern.” “Really sad, [I] shall miss all the amazing personnel in The Brom, thank you for your wonderful service over the previous year,” one individual commented. Stay careful, and I’ll see you next week.” ‘We’ve had to make the sad choice to close the pub for a few days, including during New Year, as a number of team members are isolating,’ a spokeswoman for Greene King, the pub chain of which The Bromborough is a part, said.

“Trading safely and protecting our employees and loyal clients is still our first focus, but we’ve reached a point where we can no longer keep our Pub Safe guarantees.”

“We will reopen as soon as we are able to do so securely.”

The news comes as England prepares to ring in the New Year without any formal social restraints.

Despite the fact that I did not put. “The summary has come to an end.”