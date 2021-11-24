As a result of turning away pets, an animal foster home has reached a “complete crisis point.”

Due to a lack of room, a foster home in Merseyside has declared that they have no choice but to deny pets.

Rescue Me Animal Sanctuary, based in Melling’s Bells Farm, has been caring for cats, bunnies, and guinea pigs since 2013, but the pandemic has driven them to “full crisis point.”

As more individuals return to work during COVID, the owner, Steph Taylor, told TeamDogs, they don’t have time to be foster parents.

This, combined with the fact that many foster parents have chosen to adopt and are no longer able to welcome outside dogs into their homes, has put the facility in jeopardy.

“A perfect storm has slammed the canine aspect of our rescue,” she said. We don’t have enough kennels for dogs right now, therefore we rely on foster families.

“We’re short on foster homes because many fosters adopted their foster dogs during lockdown or returned to work, so we’re seeking for new foster caretakers.”

“While dogs will be checked on site, we still require foster homes that are dog-experienced and child-free so that the dogs can be assessed while in care without posing extra hazards.”

Steph also noted that she had to transport a Yorkie to Lincolnshire last week because it was the closest rescue with available room.

Canines like Monty may be euthanized if the shelter is unable to find suitable foster homes.

Monty is a 9-year-old Romanian crossbreed dog with a mobility problem in one of his front paws.

The abnormality does not cause pain to the dog, and he is now doing well, but he may develop arthritis as he ages.

“Monty is a very nice guy who creates very strong bonds with everybody who cares and loves him,” Steph continued.

“He will be a truly fantastic companion as a caring and devoted friend.”

“His ideal home would be near someone who doesn’t have any other pets or children.”

