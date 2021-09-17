As a result of Trump’s policies, immigration processing is now six times longer.

Despite the fact that the number of applications filed by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has remained stable in the eight to ten million range for the previous five years, processing times have increased six-fold between 2015 and 2020. Currently, the agency is dealing with a backlog of millions of requests from people who want to temporarily remain or live in the country, get humanitarian aid, work permits, or become citizens of the United States.

The US Government Accountability Office (GAO) gathered these data after being asked to “review concerns relating to USCIS’s caseload,” since the number of outstanding applications increased by an estimated 85 percent during the five years the GAO studied.

The office decided that the increase in cases was due to a combination of concerns both within and outside of USCIS’s authority after evaluating data and interviewing employees. Longer processing times were ascribed to policy changes that led in longer forms, expanded interview requirements, insufficient personnel numbers, and the stoppage of in-person services due to the pandemic in 2020, according to the GAO.

Hundreds of minor adjustments to USCIS forms were made under the Trump administration’s 2017 to 2021 rule. A rule enacted in 2019 required applicants to resubmit their applications if they left a place blank on a form, even if the item did not apply to them. Despite not having been necessary to do so since 1998, a 2017 law requires those over the age of 75 to provide finger printing documents. In addition to these technical changes, the administration compelled USCIS to hike citizenship fees from $620 to $1,160 in 2020.

The effects of these and other changes were felt over time. There were 3.2 million pending cases in 2015, and the number remained almost the same in 2016. The overall number of pending cases had risen to 4.3 million by 2017. The figure increased to 5.7 million in 2018, and it is expected to remain stable in 2019 and 2020.

USCIS has certain systems in place to evaluate processing timeliness, according to GAO, but it does not review the completion pace of four of its seven forms. Furthermore, the agency recruits employees based on its predictions of application volume, but it lacks long-term strategies for “acquiring, developing, and retaining” employees. This is a condensed version of the information.