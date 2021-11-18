As a result of the virus outbreak, this state has now become the worst hotspot in the United States.

As COVID cases continue to rise across the United States, a new state has emerged as the country’s worst hotspot, with coronavirus cases reaching an all-time high this week.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Michigan’s COVID case rate surged to a seven-day rate of 503.8 per 100,000 persons on Tuesday, as reported by The Daily Telegram.

According to WILX, an NBC affiliate in Lansing, over 14,000 new instances of the virus were recorded in the state on Wednesday.

According to official data, the number of COVID patients in hospitals across the state has increased from 2,097 on Oct. 18 to 3,082 on Monday.

According to the Detroit Free Press, John Karaskinki, a spokesman for the Michigan Health and Hospital Association, the rising trend of COVID hospitalizations is “extremely troubling.”

“They’ve seen a significant spike in hospitalizations in the last few days,” says one source “he stated “… We have a huge influx of COVID-19 patients, but we also have hospitals that are struggling with staffing issues and shortages, as well as large numbers of non-COVID patients. Since this past summer, we’ve seen a pent-up demand for non-COVID admissions.” According to The Daily Telegram, ten Michigan hospitals reported being at 100% capacity as of Monday, with another 20 reporting being at least 90% full.

According to Johns Hopkins University, there have been over 1.3 million coronavirus illnesses and over 24,600 COVID-19 deaths in Michigan since the epidemic began.

According to WILX, Michigan has surpassed Gov. Gretchen Witmer’s objective of vaccinating 70% of its adult inhabitants. However, as vaccine immunity wanes, infections are increasing among children returning to in-person learning, the Delta variety is on the rise, and breakthrough cases are becoming more common.

According to WILX, Whitmer is pushing for booster vaccinations, saying, “We need to build on that momentum to guarantee that everyone who is fully vaccinated gets a booster too.”

Booster shots for all fully vaccinated adults are anticipated to be approved by the Food and Drug Administration this week.

Dr. Anthony Fauci had already warned of the danger of epidemics as the cold weather forces individuals to spend more time indoors.