As a result of the virus, a 14-year-old develops COVID-19 psychosis.

COVID-19 psychosis has struck a 14-year-old kid from Orange County, California, as an uncommon side effect of a coronavirus infection he contracted in mid-June.

After recuperating from the virus that his family believes he and 15 other members of his family contracted during an indoor birthday celebration, Daniel Salinas suffered COVID-19 psychosis, according to KCAL, a CBS affiliate in Los Angeles.

After common virus symptoms have faded, COVID-19 psychosis can induce symptoms such as disorientation or hallucinations in certain COVID patients. There have been several cases of patients developing COVID-19 psychosis, with many of them being COVID long-haulers.

The extremely contagious Delta variety is now being blamed for the spike in infections, although emergency department physician Dr. Michael Daignault told KCAL that instances are appearing more frequently in children.

“I believe their brains are simply more sensitive to central nervous system inflammation, which is contributing to these occurrences of psychosis in children,” he continued.

Wilma Singh, Daniel’s mother, told the news organization that she noticed a difference in her son’s behavior soon after he recovered from the infection. He developed a migraine headache on Aug. 1.

“I felt like he had that awful migraine, went to sleep, and awoke a different person, someone who is more disturbed, angry, and anxious,” Singh explained. “Your son is the polar opposite of mine.”

After his brother called Wilma the next day in a panic over his brother’s behavior, Daniel was transported to the University of California Irvine Medical Center in Orange, Calif.

‘Mommy, something is wrong with Daniel,’ he says. He’s behaving erratically. Singh recalled, “He’s talking to himself.”

Daniel has been transferred to Children’s Hospital of Orange County, where specialists are presently conducting testing, according to the news outlet. It is unknown how long the youngster will be treated in the hospital for his symptoms or whether he was given the COVID vaccine.

The Pfizer vaccine is only available to children aged 12 and up. Individuals aged 18 and above are eligible to receive the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccinations.