As a result of the union’s failure to block the vaccine mandate, New York City police officers may be forced to take unpaid leave.

After a judge refused a police union’s attempt to stop the COVID vaccine mandate from taking effect, nearly 25% of New York City police officers might be placed on unpaid leave.

Following an order by State Island judge Lizette Colon, police officers in the city have until Friday to acquire at least one dosage of the vaccination.

The Police Benevolent Association (PBA) filed a temporary restraining order with the Staten Island supreme court on Monday, asking the court to prevent the city and the NYPD from enforcing the vaccine mandate until the union’s lawsuit is resolved.

According to the Associated Press, Colon also ordered city authorities to appear in court on November 12 to defend the vaccine mandate against the union’s case.

The PBA filed the lawsuit this week to overturn the city’s COVID vaccine mandate, which required all city employees to receive at least one dose of the vaccine by Friday.

Regular COVID testing will no longer be an option, according to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who also stated that all city workers, including police officers, have until October 29 to receive at least the first dosage of the COVID vaccine.

According to the Daily News, New York City Law Department spokeswoman Nicholas Paolucci stated on Wednesday that the department is “pleased” with Colon’s decision and that the regulation is on “firm” legal foundation.

“Vaccine laws in the city make our workplaces safer, promote public health, and boost the city’s recovery,” Paolucci said.

The PBA stated in the lawsuit that asking police officers to test for COVID on a weekly basis was sufficient to safeguard them from the virus.

“Today’s decision puts the city in a genuine bind. The NYPD has been thrown into pandemonium as a result of the mandate’s botched implementation. “City Hall has provided no evidence that a vaccine mandate with a weekly testing option is no longer sufficient to protect police officers and the general public, especially since the number of COVID-19 cases continues to decline,” PBA president Patrick Lynch said in a statement on Wednesday.

