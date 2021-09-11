As a result of the suspicions, police have conducted searches and closed off a pathway.

On Friday night, armed police were dispatched to Garston in response to an alleged attack.

A police helicopter was also despatched to the area as part of a massive search operation.

Long into Saturday afternoon, a pathway connecting two estates was roped off on both ends.

Protesters march against a controversial arms fair set to take place in Liverpool.

Concerns that a man in his 30s had been assaulted sparked the police response, albeit it is unknown where the crime occurred and the victim has not yet come forward to police.

Officers were dispatched to Window Lane after receiving information about two individuals fleeing patrols.

Later, a motorbike thought to be linked to the guys was discovered abandoned on nearby Vineyard Street.

The stolen Yamaha has been found and will be forensically examined.

Police tape was placed across the gates to a walkway leading to the Dutch Farm allotments and connecting Highbank Drive, near South Parkway station, and Vineyard Street, near the New Mersey Retail Park, as investigations proceeded this afternoon.

Merseyside Police have been in the area since Friday night, according to residents on both sides of the pathway.

At around 8 p.m., neighbors on Highbank Drive reported seeing armed police on their estate and hearing a police helicopter flying above.

Officers returned some hours later, they added, with searches of open area where the trail runs through being carried out.

A single patrol car monitored the Highbank Drive perimeter by mid-afternoon on Saturday, while a patrol car and a van from MATRIX, Merseyside Police’s anti-gun and gang team, were stationed on Vineyard Street.

*Anyone with information should contact Merseyside Police on Twitter (@MerPolCC), Facebook (Merseyside Police Contact Centre), or by calling 101 and quoting the reference number 21000621767. Call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous.