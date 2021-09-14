As a result of the stock shortage, Primark has issued a warning to all customers.

Primark has issued a warning to customers about supply chain delays that are hurting its autumn and winter stock levels.

Primark is “experiencing some delays in the handover of some autumn/winter inventory due to port and container freight disruptions,” according to owner Associated British Foods (ABF).

According to the Mirror, the clothes retailer’s like-for-like sales were down by 24% compared to last year over a four-week period from mid-June, though profits have partially recovered once self-isolation requirements were lifted.

In Liverpool, a new Home Bargains store featuring a bakery is set to open.

According to ABF finance director John Bason, the issue is “about delays rather than cancellations,” and “all stores got this early autumn stock, we’re completely stocked and ready for the season, there will be no shortages.”

After returning from lockdown last year, Primark experienced one of its busiest periods in history.

“Customers returned to our stores with enthusiasm, and sales reflected some pent-up demand with very large basket sizes,” the chain stated.

Sales increased by 3% year on year in the third quarter to June 19, but are predicted to drop by 17% in the fourth quarter to September 18, with an annual sales prediction of £3.4 billion.

“In the UK, our sales were hampered by the sudden and considerable increase in the number of persons needed to self-isolate following contact tracing alerts – the ‘pingdemic’ – in late June and early July,” ABF stated.

High street footfall was also “affected by the caution demonstrated by many shoppers at that time,” according to the organisation, with sales down 24 percent in the first four weeks of the quarter.

ABF said it expected underlying profits for the year to September 18 to be higher than the previous year, excluding the impact of its previously stated intention to repay furlough cash, because Primark’s profit margin remained “solid.”

This was aided in part by the fact that the number of Primark retail employees was reduced “naturally attrition.”

Primark noted that outside of the UK, the rollout of a Covid health pass in August resulted in a decline in consumer numbers in France, and that travel restrictions impacted sales in Spain and Portugal.

Analyst Gemma Boothroyd. “The summary has come to an end.”