As a result of the Sadio Mane incident, FSG is closing in on a ‘ground-breaking’ Liverpool deal.

Some Liverpool fans were displeased after the Reds thrashed Southampton 4-0 at Anfield on Saturday, with Sadio Mane receiving preferential treatment from the Saints’ players.

Jan Bednarek of Southampton was given a yellow card for a challenge on Mane, but Liverpool fans felt he should have been sent off.

Mane appeared to be having a lengthy talk with the referee, and he indicated that a stamp had been placed on his leg.

After a 'ground-breaking' agreement was made with club owners Fenway Sports Group, any future involvement of Liverpool in another iteration of the European Super League would require the approval of supporters.

At their AGM on Saturday morning, Spirit of Shankly, the recognized Liverpool supporters union, passed a motion recommending approval of a proposal that would make it a legal requirement for FSG to obtain fan consent before embarking on another ESL plot or making moves to move the club away from Anfield.

The ESL launch was a flop within 48 hours, and FSG CEO and Liverpool main owner John Henry issued a video apology to fans, taking responsibility for the move.

Since then, there has been a deliberate attempt to raise new levels of fan interaction in order to put protections in place to prevent similar incidents in the future.