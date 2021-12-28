As a result of the power outage, families are left in the dark on Christmas Day.

On Christmas Day, homes were left in the dark as the power went out, leaving residents without lights and no means to cook their turkeys.

On Christmas Day, parts of Bootle, particularly the area around Park Lane, were kept in the dark for up to three hours.

Power outages were also recorded in the L20 region yesterday and today, causing more outages.

Lynne Morris Size was one of the victims. When the electricity went out at her home on Spencer Place, she had her family around for Christmas and was in the middle of cooking Christmas dinner.

“It was Christmas Day, and I had my relatives around,” the 54-year-old told The Washington Newsday. I was in the process of preparing Christmas dinner, with the turkey, roasties, and other fixings.

“Suddenly, everything goes out.” The stove, the television, and the Christmas lights are all on. Everything. Then everyone went outdoors because the alarm had gone off in every single house.

“Everyone was wondering, ‘Has yours gone off?'” says the narrator. It was the entire estate. Everyone was calling up to report that there was a power outage in the L20 area, and that workers were on their way out to try to fix it. It was out for three hours and it was horrible. We were powerless to stop it. It was chilly and cloudy outside.

“Thank goodness we had a gas fireplace because we would have been chilly.” The roadway was completely dark. There were no street lights, and alarm bells rang out all over the place. The same thing happened again on the 27th, yesterday, about the same time, but this time it was out for longer.

“It was the same yesterday.” It happened yesterday between 2.15 and 6.25 p.m. “House alarms were going off all over the place.” Scottish Power Energy reported two incidents: one from 2.22pm yesterday with an anticipated restore time of 3.22pm today, and another from 12.22pm with an estimated restore time of 4.09pm today.

“There is a power loss impacting the L20 postcode area of Bootle,” according to the report for December 28. We had no prior notice of this and only found out when it was too late. “The summary comes to an end.”