As a result of the new laws, the amount of council tax in Liverpool could increase in 2022.

In the coming year, council tax and National Insurance costs will rise in Liverpool, although income tax will remain unchanged.

The anticipated hike, however, is far smaller than last year’s proposed council tax increase, when Chancellor Rishi Sunak stated local governments would be permitted to raise their council tax by 5% in 2021 without a local referendum.

Council tax limitations for 2022-23 to 2024-25 could be increased by up to 2%, according to the Autumn Budget and Spending Review 2021.

Since 2010, Liverpool City Council has had its funding cut by about 65 percent, spending £465 million per year less than a decade ago.

In a budget plan presented in November, it was projected that council tax in the city will rise by the maximum allowable, which is estimated to be 3%, to assist bridge the £34 million gap in the 2022/23 budget.

Any local government with social care duties should be permitted to raise the adult social care precept by up to 1% per year.

Without the necessity for a referendum, parish councils may be able to pass bigger bill hikes.

The fine print discloses that Michael Gove’s Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities would only confirm the ultimate increases that councils can impose later.

The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) cautions that they could rise significantly. Net council tax receipts are expected to rise by 6% each year over the next few years, according to the watchdog.

Council Tax collections are expected to rise from £38.4 billion this year to £48.4 billion by 2026/27, equating to an extra £435 per household.

Here’s an estimate of how much council tax would cost in the coming fiscal year if the council raises it by a maximum of 3%.

(Up to £40,000 in house value)

£1,419.67 is the current value.

With a 3% increase – £1,462.26 (House value between £40,000 and £52,000)

£1,656.27 is the current value.

With a 3% increase – £1,705.95 (House value between £52,000 and £68,000)

£1,892.88 at the moment

With a 3% increase – £1,949.66 (House value between £68,000 and £88,000)

£2,129.49 at the moment

With a 3% increase – £2,193.3 (House value.