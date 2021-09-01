As a result of the mystery fever that has killed over 60 people in only one week, children are ‘dying very quickly.’

A strange fever is sweeping India, killing more than 40 children and causing hundreds more people to seek medical attention.

According to The Times of India, at least 68 people have died in six districts in the eastern section of the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh in the previous week as a result of the fever.

According to The Independent, the deaths have caused the area’s chief minister, Yogi Adityanath, to urge an increase in hospital bed capacity.

Adityanath has also requested that the state’s health department conduct a thorough inquiry into the ailment, which has been dubbed a “mystery fever” by local newspapers in recent days.

According to BBC News, individuals who appear to be infected with the virus have complained of dehydration, nausea, joint pains, and headaches, as well as rashes spreading across their arms and legs in some cases.

None of the persons who died tested positive for COVID, prompting doctors in the area to speculate that it could be dengue fever, a viral ailment spread by mosquitoes that is endemic in India.

The illness has been recorded in the districts of Agra, Mathura, Mainpuri, Etah, Kasganj, and Firozabad in the span of a week, with doctors reporting individuals with a drop in platelet counts, which can be an indication of severe dengue.

According to the BBC, “the patients, especially children, in hospitals are dying very quickly,” while Dr Sangeeta Aneja, the principal and dean of the region’s Autonomous State Medical Hospital, told The Hindu that while some of the patients are testing positive for dengue fever, not all of them are.

“In the last five days, the instances have exploded, and 90 percent of those affected are children,” Aneja said. “Many of them tested positive for dengue, although others showed a decline in platelets but did not test positive for the viral disease caused by the Aedes mosquito.”

Meanwhile, while reporting that 40 children had died in the district, Manish Asija of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said that “water-logging, lack of sanitation and cleanliness are the reasons.” This is a condensed version of the information.