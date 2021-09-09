As a result of the massive backlash to Nate Silver’s Twitter COVID musings, he has been told to “shut up.”

Nate Silver, a statistician, has come under fire for a series of tweets about COVID-19 in which he claimed that “mixed messages” from the media and medical authorities were unduly instilling anxiety in the public about the disease’s breakthrough cases.

The founder of the website FiveThirtyEight tweeted the results of a study that questioned 27 medical experts what they would do in a variety of scenarios.

According to the graphic Silver provided headlined, “What would the experts do?” none would send a child to school without a face covering, 18 would not go inside a restaurant, and 12 would not attend an outdoor sporting event.

“If two-thirds of vaccinated infectious disease experts refuse to eat indoors at a restaurant and nearly half refuse to attend an outdoor sporting event,” Silver wrote on Twitter, “then of course people reading that are going to think breakthroughs are a big deal and of course they’ll want boosters.”

Breakthrough instances occur when a person who has been fully vaccinated becomes infected with COVID, and their occurrence coincides with a discussion over whether booster doses are necessary.

In a follow-up tweet, he expressed concern about outbreaks “because of the contradictory messages they’re hearing from public health professionals and the media,” which he said “imply that vaccinated persons should behave with a lot of caution rather than’returning to normal.'”

His remarks provoked a vigorous debate, with others disagreeing with him and believing that people were entitled to be concerned even if vaccination was ubiquitous.

“While immunizations certainly protect you from dying, the virus may still have long-term effects,” Jason Johnson, an MSNBC political contributor, tweeted. That is why ordinary folks are still wary.”

"Do you know anyone with small children?" wrote Clara Jeffery, editor-in-chief of Mother Jones. Alternatively, they may have immune-compromised members of their family. Or children with weakened immune systems. Responsible people, on the other hand, do not want to be a part of it.