As a result of the man’s hospitalization, a gang of “40 kids fighting and doing drugs.”

Following allegations of fighting, verbal abuse, and drug usage, parents in Merseyside are being asked to inquire about their children’s whereabouts.

Police say groups of up to 40 young people are congregating in Southport’s downtown area, as well as along the beachfront and in other parts of Sefton.

“It’s the school holidays, and young people are meeting up with pals during their time off school, as they have always done,” said a post on Sefton Police’s Facebook page.

“The allegations vary from verbal abuse and anti-social behavior to fighting, which resulted in one young guy being assaulted, and even the use of class A drugs.

“We had to report on Monday that three adolescent boys, the oldest of whom was 16 years old, were arrested in connection with a violent attack in Southport town centre.

“These are kids who are under the age of 16.”

Parents are encouraged to inquire about their children’s whereabouts, who they will be with, and what they will be doing.

“How are minors under the age of 16 staying out all night?” the post continues. Could they be one of the targets of the complaints?

“No one wants to prohibit ‘kids being kids,’ but we do want everyone to be safe when they go out, especially young people.

“We aim to lower the likelihood of young people being victims of crime and to prevent young people from becoming criminals who jeopardize their futures.

“We require your assistance in this matter. Pose the inquiries. Maintain the safety of the youngsters in your care.”

Crosby residents told The Washington Newsday last week that their formerly “beautiful” neighborhood has gone “downhill.”

On Wednesday, August 18, a big number of youths congregated in Crosby’s downtown area are claimed to have been fighting and causing a nuisance.

On Cooks Road, the gang is believed to have gathered outside Mojo’s café and the Birkey pub.

“It’s happening more and more often, gangs of approximately 50, 60 kids,” one father told The Washington Newsday.

“I understand that kids want to hang out with their friends, especially after the last 18 months, but this is absurd. Crosby used to be so lovely,” says the narrator. “The summary comes to an end.”