As a result of the M56 incident, a motorbike rider has suffered significant injuries.

A 46-year-old man was seriously injured in an accident on the M56 yesterday.

The man, from Warrington, was riding a green Kawasaki motorcycle when he collided with a white Vauxhall Viva driven by a 21-year-old woman from Birkenhead.

At around 8.20 p.m. on Thursday, July 15, emergency services were called to the site on the eastbound carriageway between junctions 11 and 12.

While dealing with the situation, police stopped section of the road, which was reopened at 10.20 p.m. after the man was brought to the hospital.

“At 8.20pm on Thursday 15 July, officers responded to reports of a collision on the M56 in Cheshire,” a Cheshire Police spokesperson stated.

“A car (white Vauxhall Viva) and a motorcycle were involved in an accident on the eastbound carriageway between junctions 11 and 12.” (Green Kawasaki).

“The motorbike’s rider, a 46-year-old Warrington man, suffered major arm injuries and was transported to hospital.” His wounds aren’t thought to be life-threatening.

“The car’s driver, a 21-year-old Birkenhead woman, was unharmed.”