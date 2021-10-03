As a result of the kit change for the Man City game, Liverpool’s costs for the Anfield Road project are expected to climb.

On Sunday, October 3rd, you will receive your Liverpool morning digest.

The reconstruction of Anfield Road, which began recently, may wind up costing Liverpool more than £60 million.

This was the initial estimate for the project, which will add 7,000 more seats to the Reds’ stadium.

Jurgen Klopp was on hand for the ground-breaking ceremony at Anfield earlier this week, which was also attended by club luminaries such as Sir Kenny Dalglish and Ian Rush.

The redevelopment, which is anticipated to be completed in time for the 2023/24 Premier League season, could potentially cost Liverpool an extra £20 million over the original estimate.

Click here to read the entire story.

When Liverpool takes the field against Manchester City in the Premier League tomorrow afternoon, they will be dressed differently.

The Reds have teamed up with key sponsor Standard Chartered once again to replace the emblem on the front of their shirts with one that promotes the ‘Futuremakers by Standard Chartered’ project.

This initiative focuses on education, employability, and entrepreneurship to combat inequality and encourage greater economic inclusion for young people.

Jurgen Klopp’s side has previously showed its support for the initiative, having done so in last season’s home game against Leicester City and the prior season’s Anfield match against Tottenham Hotspur.

Click here to read the entire story.