As a result of the judge’s finding of jury misconduct, Scott Peterson may face a new trial.

Judge Anne-Christine Massullo of the California Superior Court said Wednesday that she expects to hear additional testimony from a juror accused of wrongdoing so serious that it could have prevented Scott Peterson from receiving a fair trial in the 2002 slaying of his pregnant wife.

According to AP News, a two-week hearing for juror Richelle Nice is slated for Sept. 22, though it could be pushed back to early next year owing to pandemic delays. The hearing will evaluate if Peterson deserves a new trial.

Deputy Stanislaus County District Attorney Dave Harris said the session would get to the “meat and potatoes” of the jurors’ testimony.

After it was noticed that Nice, who is named in court records as Jury 7, neglected to reveal a potential bias in the case, committing “prejudicial misconduct,” the California Supreme Court ordered Massullo to review juror misbehavior over a year ago.

Nice is said to have a history of domestic violence and sought a restraining order against her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend in 2000, fearing she would harm her while pregnant.

Nice was also abused by her partner while pregnant with her second child in 2001, according to Peterson’s attorneys in a June court statement.

Nice said in a court document that she was not impacted by her domestic abuse history and that she did not “feel ‘victimized’ the way the law could use that term.” She further stated that the restraining order was not a lawsuit to her.

After being convicted of the murder of his pregnant wife, Laci, Peterson, 48, is currently serving a life term in California’s San Quentin State Prison.

In 2004, he was found guilty, and in 2005, he was sentenced to death. Last year, however, the sentence was reversed and reduced to life in prison without the possibility of release after the California Supreme Court found “serious flaws” in jury selection.

On Thursday, Peterson’s defense attorney, Pat Harris, told TODAY, “We’ve stated all along that Scott Peterson did not have a fair trial.”

His lawyers stated that if he were given a second trial, they would introduce additional evidence.

Last year, the state’s high court ruled that there was enough circumstantial evidence to convict Peterson of murdering his pregnant wife.