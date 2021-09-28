As a result of the injury, James Milner will start for Liverpool against Porto.

Liverpool’s James Milner begins at right-back in their Champions League match against Porto.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is poised to miss tonight’s game for the visitors, having been kept at home on Merseyside after experiencing a groin complaint during training on Monday.

Liverpool’s only change comes as they look to consolidate their hold on first place in Group B against a team they beat 9-1 on aggregate at Estadio do Dragao under Jurgen Klopp.

As captain Jordan Henderson makes his 400th Liverpool appearance, Fabinho and Curtis Jones hold their positions from Saturday’s 3-3 draw at Brentford.

Up front, Klopp sticks with Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane, while Mohamed Salah looks to build on his performance against Brentford, where he scored his 100th Premier League goal for Liverpool.

In Group B, AC Milan hosts Atletico Madrid at the San Siro, with both teams looking to get back on track in Europe’s top competition.

Alisson; Milner, Van Dijk, Matip, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Jones; Salah, Jota, Mane.

Adrian, Kelleher, Konate, Keita, Firmino, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Tsimikas, Origi, Phillips, Williams.

Costa, Corona, Pepe, Diaz, Marcano, Martinez, Otavio, Sanusi, Oliveira, Taremi, and Uribe are some of the names that come to mind.

Cardoso, Conceicao, Costa, Evanilson, Grujic, Mario, Manafa, Marchesin, Pepe, Vieira, Vitinha, Wendell.