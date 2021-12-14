As a result of the hospital’s failures, the baby suffered brain damage upon birth.

After a baby boy suffered brain injury at birth and acquired cerebal palsy, a Liverpool hospital will be forced to pay out £15 million.

The boy, who has only been identified as PW due to legal restrictions, was delivered at Liverpool Women’s Hospital in 2013 after his mother went into early labor at the age of 38 weeks.

However, as the baby was delivered through emergency caesarean section, the boy’s pulse rate slowed due to a uterine rupture. Later, the Trust agreed to a breach of its duty of care, stating that a “earlier delivery should have occurred.” Hospital officials sent “sincere apologies” to the kid and his family today, saying that lessons had been learned.

At a Manchester High Court authorisation hearing on Monday, December 13, Liverpool Women’s Hospital was ordered to pay the family £15 million.

Following legal action brought on behalf of the family by law firm Simpson Millar, Liverpool Womens Hospital NHS Foundation Trust agreed that if PW had been born sooner, she would have avoided all neurological impairment.

The £15 million compensation care package, which includes a £5.3 million lump sum payment and annual payments for the rest of the child’s life, will now be used to pay for a lifetime of care, therapies, specialized equipment, and housing for the youngster.

While the severity of PW’s condition – which affects his growth, movement, and ability to communicate – means he will never be able to live alone, lawyer Jodie Cook said the cash will allow him to live to his ‘fullest potential.’

“Because these payments will continue for the rest of my client’s life, the amount of this claim could likely exceed the £15 million estimate,” she said. What matters far more than the dollars, however, is that this recompense will provide my client with stability and peace of mind in the future.” Ms Cook went on to say that the family was “very relieved” that the matter was over and that they were looking forward to getting on with their lives.

“No amount of money would ever be able to repay the family for what they have gone through as a family over the years,” she stated.”

