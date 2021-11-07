As a result of the high demand for social services, dozens of employment become available.

To address the increased demand for social care in the Merseyside region, dozens of positions are now available.

Exemplar Health Care’s two Liverpool-based care homes are presently hiring for up to 46 health care assistant positions.

Brook View in Aintree and Kavanaugh Place in Kirkdale are two of the residences that help persons with complex needs.

Many people will have driven past the Queens Drive house’s gates.

The duty of the health care assistant entails assisting patients with all parts of their daily lives, including personal care, mealtimes, social activities, outings, and companionship.

A staff of registered nurses and activity coordinators work with the assistants.

Brook View’s home manager, Sharon Mcloughlin, said: “We already have a terrific, close-knit care team, and we’re eager to add to it with people who share our values and passion to providing the best care possible for our residents.

“As part of their introduction, all new hires at Brook View and Kavanaugh Place will receive comprehensive training as well as an on-site buddy in the home. There’s also a lot of room for advancement within the organization if you want it.

“There’s no better time than now to find a new care job or to begin your career in the field. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact the house. We understand that some people do not have access to the internet, therefore you may now bring your CV or fill out a paper application form into your home.” Exemplar Health Care provides job candidates a £300 welcome incentive (for a short time), completely paid training, retail and leisure discounts, and access to an online Wellbeing Centre with qualified counsellors available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

If you’d like to apply for a position as a health care assistant at either home, please go here.