As a result of the heat wave, 11 individuals have perished, and authorities have discovered a 15-year-old boy in a canal.

The body of a 15-year-old boy was discovered in a canal in Knottingley on Tuesday, according to West Yorkshire Police.

At about 5.28 p.m., police were summoned to a report of a male in the water, and they started an appeal for information.

“This has been a tragic occurrence in which a kid has regrettably lost his life, and I would like to alert others of the hazards posed by open water,” Detective Chief Inspector Tony Nicholson said.

“Canals can be very chilly even on hot days like we’ve experienced recently, and cold water can cause cramps in even the strongest swimmers.

“Water motions around locks and weirs, as well as currents caused by boats, can be hazardous. There could possibly be something dangerous lying beneath the surface.”

A corpse has been discovered in the search for a missing 16-year-old in Frodsham, according to Cheshire Constabulary.

While the body was not formally recognized, it is thought to be that of the missing youngster and was discovered from the River Weaver at 11.30 a.m.

Cheshire Constabulary Superintendent Alexander McMillan said, “This appears to be a tragic accident, and our thoughts are with the boy’s family at this difficult time.”

Devon and Cornwall Police stated that a woman who was taken from the water at Axmouth Harbour on Sunday had died.

Police said the woman was in her 60s and from Taunton. Her death is not being investigated as suspicious, and the coroner’s office has been given a file.

For several areas, the Met Office has issued an amber extreme heat warning, which will persist until Friday in certain cases.

Another victim of the hot weather was a man whose body was discovered in a disused quarry in Dove Holes, Derbyshire, shortly before 11 p.m. on Sunday.

In Crookes Valley Park, South Yorkshire, emergency crews also discovered a body in the lake.

Just before midnight, a body was discovered by an underwater search squad, according to South Yorkshire Police.

