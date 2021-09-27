As a result of the fire, a Wirral office block has been damaged.

A fire has caused damage to an office building in Wirral.

On Monday, September 27, at 6:21 p.m., emergency services were dispatched to St Albans Road in Liscard, Wirral.

Crews began to work as soon as four fire engines and a combined platform ladder arrived at the site near the Cherry Tree Shopping Centre at 6:24pm.

Joe Anderson’s attempt to have police searches and arrests declared illegal was unsuccessful.

The project began on the ground floor of a five-story brick building with a 50x20m footprint that was used as offices.

The fire was put out with a hose reel jet, but smoke continued to billow from the top story.

Firefighters used six breathing devices and two hose reel jets to search the rest of the floors.

Three Merseyside Fire and Rescue engines departed the site after detecting no signs of further flames.

“Crews were alerted at 18.21 on Monday 27th September and on site at 18.24pm,” a Merseyside Fire and Rescue spokesperson said.

“The breathing apparatus has been turned off, and the search is being completed without finding any additional fires.

“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus are now doing a search audit.”

Visit liverpoolecho.co.uk/news for the most up-to-date information.