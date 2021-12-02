As a result of the faculty protest, the Catholic Church has canceled Matt Walsh’s YAF-sponsored anti-abortion talk.

The Missouri Catholic church that was supposed to host a presentation on anti-abortion concerns with conservative political analyst Matt Wash and co-hosted by the Young America’s Foundation and the College Republicans was unexpectedly canceled Tuesday.

Many of Walsh’s public views, which are in contrast to the church’s doctrines, were mentioned by church administrators as the basis for canceling the upcoming address at St. Francis Xavier College Church, which is located on the campus of Saint Louis University.

“Following further scrutiny of his words, we cannot in good conscience provide him a platform to speak,” the statement said, adding that the church feels he “holds positions opposed to the ideals of our Catholic faith” based on his public utterances.

“His divisive ideas on immigration, communities of color, Muslims, and LGBTQ people appeared to be intended to elicit hate and hatred rather than promote intelligent debate. His statements contradict Jesus’ fundamental mandate to love God and love our neighbor as ourselves “the statement went on to say

In a statement to The Washington Newsday, Young America’s Foundation spokeswoman Kara Zupkus termed the church’s decision “disappointing.”

“It’s distressing to see the church give in to a vocal minority of students and professors who want to silence critical debate,” Zupkus said. “Matt Walsh’s views on gender, abortion, and marriage are entirely consistent with Catholic doctrine. Why are SLU kids attending a Catholic school in the first place if they have such a problem with it?” Walsh’s public relations department at conservative news source The Daily Wire, where he hosts his popular podcast The Matt Walsh Show, was contacted by Washington Newsday, but no answer was received before publication.

Walsh is a devout Catholic. His children’s book Johnny the Walrus, which questions the Left’s gender paradigm through a story about a boy pretending to be a walrus, recently garnered headlines. The book was sold out on Amazon, according to the Daily Wire.

He was scheduled to speak about the subject at St. Francis Xavier Church on Wednesday, the same day the Supreme Court heard arguments in the Dobbs v. Jackson abortion rights case.

The YAF instead moved the event to the old hotel. This is a condensed version of the information.